Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,525. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

