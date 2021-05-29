Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

