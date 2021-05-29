Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

