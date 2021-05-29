Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.