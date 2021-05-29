Reviewing Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and KB Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 KB Home 0 6 8 1 2.67

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.05%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $46.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A KB Home 7.85% 12.74% 6.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and KB Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.59 $79.09 million N/A N/A KB Home $4.18 billion 1.03 $296.24 million $3.13 14.96

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

KB Home beats Dream Finders Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

