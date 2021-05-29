REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of REX stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.41 million, a PE ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

