Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,422 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Exelixis by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,248 shares of company stock worth $10,910,745 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

