Rhumbline Advisers Sells 667 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Chart Industries worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.