Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.41% of ChampionX worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.