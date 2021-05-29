Riot Blockchain, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riot Blockchain in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $27.13 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.30 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

