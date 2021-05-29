RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Oracle by 21,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.