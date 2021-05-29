RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

