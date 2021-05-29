ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $493.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.23 and its 200 day moving average is $406.57. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $262.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.35.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

