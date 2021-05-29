Roth Capital Cuts ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $8.20

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $8.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $568.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

