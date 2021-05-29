Roth Capital Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $50.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

