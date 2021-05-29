Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$132.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.56.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.15. The company has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

