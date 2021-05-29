Royce & Associates LP Acquires 486,102 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,102 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $28,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.