Royce & Associates LP Acquires 94,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,733 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

