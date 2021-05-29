Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 781,211 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,093,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.65% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,582. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

