Royce & Associates LP Buys 361,311 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 9.52% of Horizon Global worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.74. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

