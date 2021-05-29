Royce & Associates LP Buys 653,596 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.74% of Century Casinos worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.99 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

