Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 349.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,860 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.79 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

