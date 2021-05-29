Royce & Associates LP Has $25.25 Million Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.28% of Mesa Air Group worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $347.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $268,490.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,006. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

