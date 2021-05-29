Royce & Associates LP Purchases 268,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

