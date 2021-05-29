Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,235 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $264,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.71 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.