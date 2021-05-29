Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 436.3% in May

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 436.3% from the April 29th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $12.22 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.