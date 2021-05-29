RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RPC were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,563,309 shares of company stock worth $20,711,640. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

