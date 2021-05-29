RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $141.27 million and $1.46 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

