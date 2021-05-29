Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,802. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

