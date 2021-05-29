Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,784. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

