Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

VELOU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

