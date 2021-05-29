Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,100 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SPTKU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.