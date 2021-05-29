Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

