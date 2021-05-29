Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 153,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 183.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 63,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

