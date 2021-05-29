Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,671 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTUU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

ALTUU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

