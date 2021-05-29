Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of ADERU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

