Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

