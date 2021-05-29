salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $235.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

