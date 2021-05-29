salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.94.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

