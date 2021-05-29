salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.79-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90-26.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.75 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.790-3.810 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.94.

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,814,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

