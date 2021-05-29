Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 29th total of 1,082,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.1 days.

Shares of SNYYF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

