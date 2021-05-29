Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 29th total of 1,082,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.1 days.
Shares of SNYYF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
