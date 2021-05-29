Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

