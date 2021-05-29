Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

