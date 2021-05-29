SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “
Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
About SciSparc
SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciSparc (SPRCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.