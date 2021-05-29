SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS SPRCY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.06. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

