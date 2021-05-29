Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

