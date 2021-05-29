Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 56 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB opened at $582.89 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $595.90. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.60.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

