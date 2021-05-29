Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $265.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

