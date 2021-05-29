Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

