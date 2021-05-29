Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

