Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,951,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

