SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.35

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 44755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

